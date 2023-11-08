The Washington Wizards (1-5) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and MNMT.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 51.7% the Wizards allow to opponents.

The Hornets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Hornets record 12.4 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Wizards allow (128.7).

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets scored 109.2 points per game last year in home games. On the road, they played better offensively, averaging 112.7 points per contest.

In home games, Charlotte surrendered 2.1 fewer points per game (116.1) than away from home (118.2).

The Hornets drained 11.1 threes per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 1.8% points better than they averaged away from home (10.4 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Hornets Injuries