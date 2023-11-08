The Charlotte Hornets (2-4) have four players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (1-5) at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets are coming off of a 124-118 loss to the Mavericks in their most recent outing on Sunday. LaMelo Ball totaled 30 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Terry Rozier PG Questionable Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Ankle), Deni Avdija: Questionable (Ankle), Corey Kispert: Questionable (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT

