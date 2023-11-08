The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) carry a six-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-130) Kings (+105) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have put together an 8-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Vegas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

In six of 13 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won two of the four games they have played while the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Kings have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has played six games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 49 (3rd) Goals 47 (5th) 28 (4th) Goals Allowed 31 (7th) 11 (8th) Power Play Goals 9 (15th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (8th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Vegas has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Vegas went over six times.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 49 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 28 total goals (only 2.2 per game).

With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings have the NHL's fifth-best scoring offense (47 total goals, 4.3 per game).

The Kings' 31 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the NHL.

Their third-best goal differential is +16.

