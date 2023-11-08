Golden Knights vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) carry a six-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Kings (+105)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have put together an 8-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Vegas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
- In six of 13 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won two of the four games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Kings have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has played six games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|49 (3rd)
|Goals
|47 (5th)
|28 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (7th)
|11 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (15th)
|5 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (8th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Vegas has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Vegas went over six times.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 49 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 28 total goals (only 2.2 per game).
- With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings have the NHL's fifth-best scoring offense (47 total goals, 4.3 per game).
- The Kings' 31 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the NHL.
- Their third-best goal differential is +16.
