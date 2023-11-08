Evgeny Kuznetsov will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Kuznetsov in that upcoming Capitals-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kuznetsov has averaged 21:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Kuznetsov has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kuznetsov has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

