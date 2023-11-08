In the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Evgeny Kuznetsov to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Kuznetsov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kuznetsov averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

