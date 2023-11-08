The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Connor McMichael score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

McMichael has zero points on the power play.

McMichael averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

