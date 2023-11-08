Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Panthers on November 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Alexander Ovechkin and others are listed when the Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Capitals vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Ovechkin's eight points are important for Washington. He has put up two goals and six assists in 10 games.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
John Carlson is a top offensive contributor for Washington with seven total points this season. He has scored one goal and added six assists in 10 games.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Dylan Strome's six goals and zero assists add up to six points this season.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|2
|0
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and plays an average of 21:20 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Matthew Tkachuk has 10 points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding eight assists.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
