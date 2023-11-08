The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) take on the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams fresh off a win. The Panthers took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Capitals vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-140) Capitals (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

This season the Capitals have won two of the six games in which they've been an underdog.

Washington is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals just twice this season.

Capitals vs Panthers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 31 (25th) Goals 19 (31st) 32 (11th) Goals Allowed 30 (6th) 5 (25th) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 11 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (12th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have scored 19 goals this season (1.9 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 30 goals (three per game) to rank sixth.

They have a -11 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

