Capitals vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) take on the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams fresh off a win. The Panthers took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Capitals vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- This season the Capitals have won two of the six games in which they've been an underdog.
- Washington is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals just twice this season.
Capitals vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|31 (25th)
|Goals
|19 (31st)
|32 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (6th)
|5 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (30th)
|11 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (12th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have scored 19 goals this season (1.9 per game) to rank 31st in the league.
- The Capitals have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 30 goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
- They have a -11 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
