Sam Reinhart and Alexander Ovechkin will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Panthers Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Washington's Ovechkin has totaled six assists and two goals in 10 games. That's good for eight points.

Washington's John Carlson has posted seven total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and six assists.

This season, Washington's Dylan Strome has six points (six goals, zero assists) this season.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 1-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 5 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 65 saves and a .929 save percentage, 10th-best in the league.

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and an average ice time of 21:20 per game.

Matthew Tkachuk is another key contributor for Florida, with 10 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring two goals and adding eight assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr.'s 10 points this season are via three goals and seven assists.

Anthony Stolarz (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 35th in the NHL.

Capitals vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.82 Goals Scored 1.9 31st 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3 14th 2nd 35.3 Shots 29.5 23rd 5th 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 26th 13.51% Power Play % 9.68% 29th 26th 71.05% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 16th

