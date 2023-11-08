The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) will visit the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Wednesday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Capitals vs Panthers Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals allow three goals per game (30 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

The Capitals' 19 goals on the season (1.9 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 10 2 6 8 5 3 0% John Carlson 10 1 6 7 17 11 - Tom Wilson 10 3 3 6 8 12 40% Dylan Strome 10 6 0 6 4 9 56.2% Evgeny Kuznetsov 10 1 4 5 12 4 44.8%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 32 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

The Panthers' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Panthers Key Players