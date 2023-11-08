Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will face the Florida Panthers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Ovechkin in that upcoming Capitals-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 20:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Ovechkin has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Ovechkin has registered a point in a game six times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Ovechkin has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 2 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

