The VCU Rams will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the Hofstra Pride on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Hofstra 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pride averaged just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (58.2) than the Rams gave up (62.6).

When Hofstra allowed fewer than 56.9 points last season, it went 4-1.

Last year, the Rams scored 56.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 63 the Pride allowed.

VCU went 2-3 last season when scoring more than 63 points.

VCU Schedule