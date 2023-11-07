A pair of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers (second in the conference at 8-2-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (fourth at 7-4-1), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-155) Red Wings (+125) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have an 8-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York has a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 60.8%.

In four games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won six of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Detroit has a record of 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Red Wings have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has played eight games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 34 (18th) Goals 45 (4th) 23 (1st) Goals Allowed 37 (17th) 12 (5th) Power Play Goals 14 (3rd) 6 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (17th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers offense's 34 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.

The Rangers have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 23 (only 2.1 per game).

The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +11 this season.

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings' 45 total goals (3.8 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Red Wings' 37 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Their sixth-best goal differential is +8.

