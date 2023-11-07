Tuesday's contest that pits the Providence Friars (0-0) against the Hampton Pirates (0-0) at Alumni Hall (RI) should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-57 in favor of Providence, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Pirates went 12-18 in the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 68, Hampton 57

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hampton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates averaged 61.8 points per game last season (244th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per outing (196th in college basketball). They had a -92 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Hampton averaged 1.7 fewer points in CAA games (60.1) than overall (61.8).

The Pirates scored 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 57.8 on the road.

At home, Hampton conceded 59.6 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 67.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.