Avalanche vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (7-3), winners of three home games in a row, host the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-175)
|Devils (+145)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have put together a 7-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Colorado has a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
- Colorado's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils are an underdog for the first time this season.
- New Jersey has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline for this game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Devils, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.
- New Jersey has played 10 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs. Devils Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|31 (22nd)
|Goals
|43 (6th)
|28 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|38 (19th)
|7 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (1st)
|3 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche's 3.1 average goals per game add up to 31 total, which makes them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Avalanche have allowed the sixth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 28 (2.8 per game).
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +3 goal differential .
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils' 43 total goals (3.9 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Devils' 38 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- Their +5 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.