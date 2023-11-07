The Colorado Avalanche (7-3), winners of three home games in a row, host the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-175) Devils (+145) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have put together a 7-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado has a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Colorado's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils are an underdog for the first time this season.

New Jersey has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline for this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Devils, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.

New Jersey has played 10 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Devils Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 31 (22nd) Goals 43 (6th) 28 (6th) Goals Allowed 38 (19th) 7 (16th) Power Play Goals 18 (1st) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 3.1 average goals per game add up to 31 total, which makes them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Avalanche have allowed the sixth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 28 (2.8 per game).

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils' 43 total goals (3.9 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Devils' 38 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 19th in the league.

Their +5 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

