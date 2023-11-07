The Auburn Tigers (0-0) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN. The over/under is set at 147.5 in the matchup.

Auburn vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -1.5 147.5

Auburn vs Baylor Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers had 16 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter last year, Auburn finished with a record of 19-4 (82.6%).

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Baylor compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bears entered nine games last season as an underdog by -105 or more and were 6-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Baylor has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 13 41.9% 72.8 149.8 67.7 138 140.7 Baylor 17 53.1% 77 149.8 70.3 138 145.2

Additional Auburn vs Baylor Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers scored 72.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 70.3 the Bears gave up.

Auburn had an 11-4 record against the spread and a 13-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

The Bears scored an average of 77 points per game last year, 9.3 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Baylor went 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scored more than 67.7 points last season.

Auburn vs. Baylor Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 16-15-0 12-11 18-13-0 Baylor 17-15-0 3-3 18-14-0

Auburn vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Baylor 14-2 Home Record 14-3 4-8 Away Record 5-5 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

