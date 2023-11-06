Joel Embiid and Kyle Kuzma are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards play at Wells Fargo Center on Monday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

NBCS-PH and MNMT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 21.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Monday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma averages 2.0 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Kuzma has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Monday's points prop bet for Tyus Jones is 8.5 points. That's 5.2 fewer than his season average of 13.7.

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Jordan Poole's 18.7 points per game are 0.2 more than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

Poole has collected 3.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +186)

The 28.5-point total set for Embiid on Monday is 2.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 7.0 assists per game this year, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Embiid has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 22.5-point prop total set for Tyrese Maxey on Monday is 7.8 less than his scoring average on the season (30.3).

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Maxey has averaged 6.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Monday.

His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

