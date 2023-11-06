Wizards vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (1-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.
Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-11.5
|228.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in four of five outings.
- The average total for Washington's games this season has been 240.2, 11.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info
Wizards vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|1
|20%
|116.6
|231.6
|104.4
|229.6
|218.5
|Wizards
|4
|80%
|115
|231.6
|125.2
|229.6
|232.3
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- The Wizards score an average of 115 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 104.4 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|3-2
|0-0
|4-1
|76ers
|5-0
|0-0
|3-2
Wizards vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Wizards
|76ers
|115
|116.6
|12
|6
|3-2
|1-0
|1-4
|1-0
|125.2
|104.4
|30
|4
|1-0
|4-0
|1-0
|4-0
