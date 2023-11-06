Monday's contest at Kaplan Arena has the Norfolk State Spartans (0-0) going head to head against the William & Mary Tribe (0-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-61 win for Norfolk State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Tribe finished 18-13 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 62, William & Mary 61

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tribe scored 66.3 points per game last season (148th in college basketball) and conceded 66.7 (241st in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, William & Mary put up 68.1 points per game last year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (66.3 points per game) was 1.8 PPG lower.

At home, the Tribe averaged 5.7 more points per game last year (69.1) than they did away from home (63.4).

William & Mary gave up 65.5 points per game last season at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (67.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.