Monday's game between the Richmond Spiders (0-0) and the VMI Keydets (0-0) at Robins Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-61 and heavily favors Richmond to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

VMI vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

VMI vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 80, VMI 61

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-18.8)

Richmond (-18.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

VMI Performance Insights

VMI was ranked 232nd in college basketball offensively last year with 69.4 points per game, while defensively it was 22nd-worst (76.8 points allowed per game).

Last season the Keydets pulled down 32.4 rebounds per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.7 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Last season VMI ranked 307th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.4 per game.

Last season the Keydets averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (310th-ranked).

The Keydets were top-25 last year in three-point shooting, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.7 treys per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 122nd with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

VMI struggled to defend threes last season, ranking -4-worst in college basketball in treys allowed per game (10.7) and 22nd-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, VMI took 54.2% two-pointers (accounting for 61.4% of the team's baskets) and 45.8% from beyond the arc (38.6%).

