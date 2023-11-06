The Richmond Spiders (0-0) take the court against the VMI Keydets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets shot 41.6% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 42.9% the Spiders' opponents shot last season.

VMI went 7-9 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spiders finished 338th.

The Keydets scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 1.6 more points than the 67.8 the Spiders allowed.

VMI put together a 7-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home, VMI scored 73.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.

The Keydets gave up fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.

At home, VMI drained 10.2 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.9). VMI's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than away (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule