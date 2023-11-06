The High Point Panthers go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 64.6 points per game last year were 6.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed.

High Point went 14-8 last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the Hokies scored 72.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers gave up.

When Virginia Tech scored more than 61.1 points last season, it went 21-1.

The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 10.7 percentage points lower than the 55.7% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

The Panthers shot 51% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 38.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Tech Schedule