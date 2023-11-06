How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Tech vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 64.6 points per game last year were 6.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed.
- High Point went 14-8 last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.
- Last year, the Hokies scored 72.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers gave up.
- When Virginia Tech scored more than 61.1 points last season, it went 21-1.
- The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 10.7 percentage points lower than the 55.7% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- The Panthers shot 51% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 38.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|High Point
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
