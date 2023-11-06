The Tarleton State Texans (0-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Texans' opponents knocked down.
  • Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Texans ranked 347th.
  • Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers averaged were just 0.1 fewer points than the Texans allowed (67.9).
  • When Virginia scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-1.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Virginia averaged 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did on the road (65.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 64.6.
  • Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Tarleton State - John Paul Jones Arena
11/10/2023 Florida - Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T - John Paul Jones Arena

