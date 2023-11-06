How to Watch Virginia vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tarleton State Texans (0-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Texans' opponents knocked down.
- Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Texans ranked 347th.
- Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers averaged were just 0.1 fewer points than the Texans allowed (67.9).
- When Virginia scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Virginia averaged 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did on the road (65.7).
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 64.6.
- Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.