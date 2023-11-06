The Tarleton State Texans (0-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Stats Insights

Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Texans' opponents knocked down.

Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Texans ranked 347th.

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers averaged were just 0.1 fewer points than the Texans allowed (67.9).

When Virginia scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-1.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Virginia averaged 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did on the road (65.7).

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 64.6.

Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule