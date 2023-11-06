The VCU Rams will begin their 2023-24 season facing the McNeese Cowboys on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. McNeese matchup.

VCU vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

VCU vs. McNeese Betting Trends (2022-23)

VCU put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Rams games went over the point total 12 out of 31 times last season.

McNeese compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 15 of the Cowboys' games went over the point total.

