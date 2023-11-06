How to Watch VCU vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VCU Rams (0-0) take on the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
VCU vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (47%).
- VCU went 13-1 when it shot better than 47% from the field.
- The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 163rd.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams scored were only 4.5 fewer points than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).
- When VCU scored more than 75.4 points last season, it went 8-0.
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, VCU averaged 4.3 more points per game (73) than it did on the road (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Rams ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.5.
- In terms of total threes made, VCU performed better in home games last year, making 6.1 per game, compared to 5.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 34.9% mark on the road.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
