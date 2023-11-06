How to Watch the Richmond vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Richmond Spiders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Richmond vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders' 69.0 points per game last year were 18.0 more points than the 51.0 the Blue Devils gave up.
- When Richmond allowed fewer than 63.6 points last season, it went 14-2.
- Last year, the Blue Devils put up 63.6 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 61.6 the Spiders gave up.
- Duke had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 61.6 points.
- The Blue Devils made 38.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.9 percentage points lower than the Spiders allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- The Spiders shot 53.8% from the field, 16.2% higher than the 37.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/12/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
