The Richmond Spiders face the VMI Keydets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Richmond vs. VMI matchup.

Richmond vs. VMI Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. VMI Betting Trends (2022-23)

Richmond went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 14 Spiders games went over the point total.

VMI compiled a 10-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Keydets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 26 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.