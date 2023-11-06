The Richmond Spiders (0-0) take on the VMI Keydets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. VMI Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Keydets allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Richmond shot better than 46.7% from the field, it went 6-1 overall.

The Keydets ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spiders finished 258th.

Last year, the Spiders recorded 68.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets allowed.

Richmond went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison

Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than on the road (77.7).

Richmond sunk 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged away from home (8 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule