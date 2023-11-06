The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) are heavy, 18.5-point favorites against the Radford Highlanders (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Radford vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -18.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Highlanders Betting Records & Stats

Radford played 11 games last season that finished with more than 141.5 points.

The average over/under for Highlanders contests last year was 134.1, 7.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Highlanders had 14 wins in 36 games against the spread last season.

Radford's .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than North Carolina's .300 mark (9-21-0 ATS Record).

Radford vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 16 53.3% 76.2 145.5 70.9 135.7 147.1 Radford 11 39.3% 69.3 145.5 64.8 135.7 135.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders averaged only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Tar Heels allowed their opponents to score (70.9).

Radford went 5-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scored more than 70.9 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Radford vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 9-21-0 0-3 11-19-0 Radford 14-14-0 2-0 13-15-0

Radford vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Radford 12-3 Home Record 10-3 4-7 Away Record 7-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.