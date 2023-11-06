How to Watch Radford vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network.
Radford vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels had given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- Radford went 16-5 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished 83rd.
- The Highlanders put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 1.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
- Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Radford averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than away (65.9).
- At home, the Highlanders allowed 62.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 65.4.
- At home, Radford knocked down 6.2 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%) as well.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/10/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Colonial Hall
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|-
|Dedmon Center
