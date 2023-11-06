Marquette vs. Northern Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles will open their 2023-24 season against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-23.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-23.5)
|150.5
|-6000
|+1600
Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Marquette compiled a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 15 Golden Eagles games last season went over the point total.
- Northern Illinois put together a 16-11-0 record against the spread last year.
- A total of 15 of the Huskies' games last season went over the point total.
