The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) face the Longwood Lancers (0-0) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -11.5 134.5

Lancers Betting Records & Stats

Longwood combined with its opponents to score more than 134.5 points in 16 of 26 games last season.

Lancers matchups last year had a 139.4-point average over/under, 4.9 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Lancers were 10-16-0 last year.

Longwood was underdogs six times last season and won once.

The Lancers played as an underdog of +525 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Lancers have a 16.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 14 50% 66.8 140 67.7 133.9 136.4 Longwood 16 61.5% 73.2 140 66.2 133.9 137.7

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The Lancers put up an average of 73.2 points per game last year, 5.5 more points than the 67.7 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.

Longwood put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 15-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 0-0 14-14-0 Longwood 10-16-0 0-1 12-14-0

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Longwood 11-4 Home Record 12-3 2-11 Away Record 8-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.7 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

