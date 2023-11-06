The Longwood Lancers play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Reilly Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Longwood matchup in this article.

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Longwood Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-11.5) 134.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-11.5) 134.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends (2022-23)

Longwood compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread last year.

The Lancers were an underdog by 11.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Saint Bonaventure covered 16 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Bonnies games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.

