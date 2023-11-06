The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) take the court against the Longwood Lancers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.9% the Bonnies' opponents shot last season.

Longwood put together a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot above 42.9% from the field.

The Lancers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bonnies finished 215th.

The Lancers put up 5.5 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Bonnies allowed their opponents to score (67.7).

Longwood put together a 15-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Longwood averaged 80.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.

The Lancers gave up fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

At home, Longwood sunk 8.1 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Longwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (35.8%).

