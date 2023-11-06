Monday's contest at Bender Arena has the American Eagles (0-0) taking on the Longwood Lancers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on November 6. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 win for American, who are favored by our model.

A season ago, the Lancers finished 9-21 over the course of the season.

Longwood vs. American Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Longwood vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: American 68, Longwood 61

Longwood Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lancers were outscored by 13.5 points per game last season (scoring 59.9 points per game to rank 277th in college basketball while giving up 73.4 per outing to rank 343rd in college basketball) and had a -404 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Longwood averaged more points (64.8 per game) than it did overall (59.9) in 2022-23.

The Lancers averaged 66.1 points per game at home last season, and 55.3 away.

In 2022-23, Longwood conceded 6.8 fewer points per game at home (70.3) than away (77.1).

