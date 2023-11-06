Monday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) and the James Madison Dukes (0-0) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-66 and heavily favors Michigan State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

James Madison vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

James Madison vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 77, James Madison 66

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-10.5)

Michigan State (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

James Madison Performance Insights

James Madison allowed 68.1 points per game last year (118th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, scoring 80.5 points per game (14th-best).

With 34.8 rebounds per game, the Dukes ranked 35th in the nation. They ceded 30.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 148th in college basketball.

James Madison averaged 13.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 150th in college basketball.

The Dukes ranked 15th-best in the nation by forcing 15.5 turnovers per game. They ranked 265th in college basketball by averaging 12.7 turnovers per contest.

The Dukes were 104th in the nation with 8 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 132nd with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

James Madison ceded 6.8 treys per game (128th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 31% (37th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by James Madison last season, 62.8% of them were two-pointers (71.8% of the team's made baskets) and 37.2% were from beyond the arc (28.2%).

