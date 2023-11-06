The James Madison Dukes (0-0) face the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

James Madison vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

James Madison went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dukes ranked 30th.

The Dukes' 80.5 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.

James Madison put together an 18-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, James Madison scored 11.5 more points per game at home (86.4) than away (74.9).

The Dukes conceded fewer points at home (65.2 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, James Madison sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) as well.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule