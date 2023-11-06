Monday's contest between the Howard Bison (0-0) and the Hampton Pirates (0-0) at Burr Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-66 and heavily favors Howard to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Hampton vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Washington D.C.

Venue: Burr Gymnasium

Hampton vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 80, Hampton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Howard (-13.3)

Howard (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton Performance Insights

Hampton was ranked 272nd in college basketball offensively last year with 68.2 points per game, while defensively it was 15th-worst (77.5 points allowed per game).

The Pirates ranked 10th-worst in the nation with 34.9 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 29.7 rebounds per game (294th-ranked in college basketball).

Hampton didn't put up many assists last season, ranking 13th-worst in college basketball with 10.4 assists per game.

The Pirates averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

Last year the Pirates made 6.8 treys per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.1% (291st-ranked) from downtown.

Hampton ranked eighth-worst in the country with a 37.9% shooting percentage allowed from downtown. Meanwhile, it gave up 7.9 treys per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball).

Hampton took 63.4% two-pointers and 36.6% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 70.1% were two-pointers and 29.9% were three-pointers.

