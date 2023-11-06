The Hampton Pirates (0-0) take on the Howard Bison (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates shot 39.2% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 44.5% the Bison's opponents shot last season.

Last season, Hampton had a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Pirates were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison finished 54th.

The Pirates averaged just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (68.2) than the Bison gave up to opponents (72.6).

Hampton put together a 5-4 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Hampton averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (65.9).

The Pirates gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.

Hampton sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule