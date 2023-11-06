Monday's contest features the George Mason Patriots (0-0) and the Monmouth Hawks (0-0) clashing at EagleBank Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-60 victory for heavily favored George Mason according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Based on our computer prediction, George Mason should cover the point spread, which is listed at 11.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 137.5 over/under.

George Mason vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

EagleBank Arena Line: George Mason -11.5

George Mason -11.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): George Mason -901, Monmouth +600

George Mason vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 76, Monmouth 60

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Monmouth

Pick ATS: George Mason (-11.5)



George Mason (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (137.5)



George Mason Performance Insights

Offensively, George Mason was the 255th-ranked team in college basketball (68.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 94th (67.3 points conceded per game).

With 32.9 rebounds per game and 29.0 rebounds conceded, the Patriots were 107th and 53rd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 13.7 assists per game last season, George Mason was 128th in the country.

The Patriots were 192nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35.0%) last season.

Defensively, George Mason was 38th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.0 last season. It was 16th-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.1%.

The Patriots took 38.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 61.3% of their shots, with 70% of their makes coming from there.

