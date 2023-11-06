How to Watch George Mason vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Mason Patriots (0-0) face the Monmouth Hawks (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Stats Insights
- Last season, the Patriots had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents made.
- George Mason went 14-2 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Patriots were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks ranked 288th.
- Last year, the Patriots recorded 68.7 points per game, six fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up.
- When George Mason put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 7-3.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison
- George Mason scored 74.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.2).
- At home, the Patriots surrendered 2.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than in away games (68.5).
- George Mason drained 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/10/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cornell
|-
|EagleBank Arena
