The Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wizards vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 126 - Wizards 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 11.5)

76ers (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-22.3)

76ers (-22.3) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The 76ers have a 5-0-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-2-0 mark from the Wizards.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the point total 80% of the time this season (four out of five). That's more often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (three out of five).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 0-4, while the 76ers are 4-0 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115 points per game). On defense they are the worst (125.2 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Washington is second-worst in the NBA in rebounds (39 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (48.2).

The Wizards are fifth-best in the league in assists (28.6 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is 15th in the league in committing them (14.2 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (16.8 per game).

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

