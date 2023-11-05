Today's Super Lig slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is Adana Demirspor squaring off against Sivasspor.

If you're looking for live coverage of today's Super Lig play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Sivasspor vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor travels to play Sivasspor at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+130)

Adana Demirspor (+130) Underdog: Sivasspor (+195)

Sivasspor (+195) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs MKE Ankaragucu

MKE Ankaragucu is on the road to take on Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (+115)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+115) Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+245)

MKE Ankaragucu (+245) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Konyaspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is on the road to face Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Konyaspor (+110)

Konyaspor (+110) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+255)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+255) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Antalyaspor vs Besiktas

Besiktas makes the trip to take on Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Besiktas (+140)

Besiktas (+140) Underdog: Antalyaspor (+195)

Antalyaspor (+195) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.