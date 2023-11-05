Best Bets, Odds for the Patriots vs. Commanders Game – Week 9
The New England Patriots (2-6) host the Washington Commanders (3-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Patriots vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.1 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Patriots a 59.7% chance to win.
- The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Commanders have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.
- Washington is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +124 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New England (-2.5)
- The Patriots have covered the spread two times over eight games with a set spread.
- New England has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Commanders have covered the spread three times over eight games with a set spread.
- Washington has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- The two teams average a combined 4.8 fewer points per game, 36.2 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 41 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 54.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the point total for this game.
- Three of the Patriots' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).
- Commanders games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|205.1
|9
|8.5
|0
Terry McLaurin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|61.9
|2
