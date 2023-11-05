Will Jahan Dotson cash his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders play the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dotson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Dotson's 30 grabs (on 49 targets) have netted him 291 yards (36.4 per game) and two TDs.

Dotson has made two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1

Rep Jahan Dotson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.