When Dyami Brown hits the gridiron for the Washington Commanders in their Week 9 matchup versus the New England Patriots (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has posted an 87-yard campaign on six catches so far. He has been targeted on 11 occasions, and averages 10.9 yards.

Brown, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0

