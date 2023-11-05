Gillette Stadium is the venue where the New England Patriots will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Check out player props for the Patriots' and Commanders' top contributors in this matchup.

Terry McLaurin Touchdown Odds

McLaurin Odds to Score First TD: +850

McLaurin Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 33.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 62.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 41.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) Sam Howell 248.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 42.5 (-113)

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Demario Douglas - - 45.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 32.5 (-113) - Mike Gesicki - - 17.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 30.5 (-102) Mac Jones 222.5 (-113) - - Rhamondre Stevenson - 49.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.