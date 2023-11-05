Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New England Patriots. The Patriots are allowing the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 97.9 per game.

Gibson has recorded 90 rushing yards on 20 attempts (11.3 ypg) this year. In the passing game, he has also caught 20 balls for 185 yards (23.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Gibson vs. the Patriots

Gibson vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The 97.9 rushing yards the Patriots yield per outing makes them the ninth-ranked run defense in the league this season.

The Patriots' defense is ranked 19th in the league with seven rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Antonio Gibson Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Gibson Rushing Insights

Gibson hit his rushing yards over two times in five games played this season.

The Commanders pass on 66.0% of their plays and run on 34.0%. They are 15th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 12.6% of his team's 159 rushing attempts this season (20).

Gibson has no rushing touchdowns in eight games this year.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has four carries in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 28 red zone rushes).

Antonio Gibson Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Gibson Receiving Insights

Gibson, in four of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gibson has 7.8% of his team's target share (24 targets on 308 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 24 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (60th in NFL).

In one of eight games this season, Gibson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Gibson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.6% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Gibson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

