According to our computer projection model, the Albany (NY) Great Danes will defeat the William & Mary Tribe when the two teams match up at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Albany (NY) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-17.7) 44.1 Albany (NY) 31, William & Mary 13

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

In theTribe's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Great Danes games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tribe vs. Great Danes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Albany (NY) 28.0 19.8 33.3 11.0 25.3 24.2 William & Mary 21.8 17.9 26.5 17.8 17.0 18.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.