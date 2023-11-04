The Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) host an ACC showdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

Virginia is totaling 23.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 92nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 106th, surrendering 30.9 points per contest. On defense, Georgia Tech is a bottom-25 unit, allowing 466.5 total yards per game (fourth-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on the offensive side of the ball, accumulating 459.3 total yards per contest (17th-best).

Read on to find out the details on how to watch this game on The CW.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Virginia Georgia Tech 363.3 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.3 (23rd) 380.6 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.5 (126th) 120.4 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (23rd) 242.9 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.8 (40th) 13 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (99th) 10 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (26th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Tony Muskett has racked up 1,020 yards (127.5 ypg) on 92-of-145 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has racked up 360 yards on 64 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Kobe Pace has been handed the ball 80 times this year and racked up 266 yards (33.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Washington has hauled in 68 catches for 935 yards (116.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has grabbed 39 passes while averaging 62.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Sackett Wood Jr. has been the target of 11 passes and racked up seven catches for 123 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per contest.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,122 yards (265.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.7% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 462 yards (57.8 ypg) on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 98 times for 545 yards (68.1 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 125 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. paces his team with 472 receiving yards on 28 catches with five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 34 passes and compiled 416 receiving yards (52 per game) with three touchdowns.

Christian Leary has racked up 262 reciving yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.